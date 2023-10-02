Brazilian water tank maker unveils new polyethylene PV mounting structures

Brazil-based Fortlev Solar has developed Lastro Solar, a patented polyethylene mounting structure for ground-mounted PV plants.

Eduardo Nascimento. Fortlev Solar's engineering manager, claimed that the technology can cut assembly times by 50% compared to metal-only structures.

“If compared to a metal-only structure, the Lastro Solar can reduce the assembly time by 50%,” Nascimento told pv magazine. “For example, the average installation time of a 100 kW array, with 185 modules, is 14 days. With Lastro Solar, this time is reduced to half of the time.”

Nascimento said that for a 100 kW array with 185 modules, the average installation time of 14 days can be halved with Lastro Solar's tech. The product weighs 15 kg, can be equipped with a tilt adjustment system, and is best suited for clear and rugged terrain.

The structure's mobility allows for relocating solar panels, offering flexibility in a dynamic business environment. Lastro Solar is constructed entirely from 100% polyethylene, a material used in Fortlev's water tank production. With over 30 years of experience in the market, Fortlev Solar aims to expand the accessibility of solar applications in Brazil.