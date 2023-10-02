Brazilian water tank maker unveils new polyethylene PV mounting structures

From pv magazine Brazil
Brazil-based Fortlev Solar has developed Lastro Solar, a patented polyethylene mounting structure for ground-mounted PV plants.
Eduardo Nascimento. Fortlev Solar's engineering manager, claimed that the technology can cut assembly times by 50% compared to metal-only structures.
“If compared to a metal-only structure, the Lastro Solar can reduce the assembly time by 50%,” Nascimento told pv magazine. “For example, the average installation time of a 100 kW array, with 185 modules, is 14 days. With Lastro Solar, this time is reduced to half of the time.”
Nascimento said that for a 100 kW array with 185 modules, the average installation time of 14 days can be halved with Lastro Solar's tech. The product weighs 15 kg, can be equipped with a tilt adjustment system, and is best suited for clear and rugged terrain.
The structure's mobility allows for relocating solar panels, offering flexibility in a dynamic business environment. Lastro Solar is constructed entirely from 100% polyethylene, a material used in Fortlev's water tank production. With over 30 years of experience in the market, Fortlev Solar aims to expand the accessibility of solar applications in Brazil.
The engineer in charge of creating Lastro Solar, Maurício Ouriques, said he tried to design a straightforward product that would be easy for anyone to install, by simplifying the process for customers as much as possible.
“Fortlev is one of the main manufacturers of water tanks in Brazil, which makes us specialists in the production of thermoplastics,” said Ouriques. “We are not adventuring. We believe in a quality product with the credibility that our group offers.”
