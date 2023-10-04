APsystems releases AC-coupled residential battery charger

APsystems – a supplier of solar components like microinverters, energy storage, and production monitoring devices – has announced the release of its new ELS-5K residential battery charger solution.
The AC-coupled battery charger can connect up to four units in parallel to unlock more than 20 kWh storage. The device has 5,000 VA of nominal power and 7,500 VA of surge power.
It is compatible with off-grid solar kits as well as grid-connected systems. It can connect to a 48 V low battery voltage input. The battery charger also has a rated efficiency up to 96.5% and is compatible with multiple battery brands, including a growing list of lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries.
The device is fully integrated with APsystems' energy management software and offers various operating modes, including self-consumption, backup, and peak valley modes. It is designed to work seamlessly with APsystems' DS3 microinverters.
The ELS-5k battery charger is compatible with a wide range of battery providers and is specifically designed to complement APsystems' APbattery, which has a capacity of 5.76 kWh. The battery features a 90% depth of discharge, up to 97% maximum efficiency, and operates at a nominal voltage of 48 Vdc. Encased in aluminum, the 172 lbs. unit boasts an IP65 rating and comes with a warranty of up to 10 years.
To support users in the installation of their devices, the company has scheduled multiple training webinars covering its microinverters and energy monitoring systems.
