Gautam Solar debuts n-type TOPCon solar modules

From pv magazine India

Gautam Solar is showcasing its n-type TOPCon solar modules this week at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2023.

The modules will be available in power ratings of 565 Wp to 580 Wp, with a maximum efficiency of 22.45%. These are designed for ground-mounted projects. They are certified according to UL and IEC standards and are already available for the US and European markets.

“Gautam Solar’s n-type TOPCon modules have a lower degradation rate of 1% in the first year and 0.4% in subsequent years unlike 2% in the first year and 0.55% in subsequent years for p-type modules. This increases the longevity of the solar modules. The module degrades only to 87.4% of its initial rated power at the end of 30 years compared to p-type modules which degrade to 84.8% in their 25 years lifecycle,” according to Gautam Solar. “In addition, Gautam Solar’s n-type modules also provide BOS cost savings of 3.26% and LCOE reduction of 1.56%.”

The modules are based on M10 cells and are composed of 144 half-cut cells produced using non-destructive cutting process for better low-light performance and negligible chances of micro-cracks. In addition, they feature multi-busbar design with round ribbon connectors for lower electrical losses and the better use of light.

Gautam Solar said the modules will be available in monofacial and bifacial variants, with the bifacials providing an additional 10% to 30% power from the rear side, depending on the installation conditions.