Nextracker reaches 10 GW of annual manufacturing capacity in India

Nextracker, a US-based specialist in intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, has signed contracts for an annual manufacturing capacity of 10 GW in India.

The company manufactures solar tracker systems with more than 80% domestic content for large-scale solar projects in India, collaborating with 11 manufacturing suppliers across 13 factories in the country.

Nextracker aims to expedite project timelines, enhance energy supply security, reduce costs, create local employment opportunities, and contribute to economic development through this strategic initiative.

Popular content

Dan Shugar, Nextracker's founder and CEO, noted that the company already has more than 5 GW of systems in fulfilment or operation.

The Horizon-XTR, according to the manufacturer, is designed to follow the natural contours of the existing ground and does not need to be installed in a single plane, reducing the length of foundation piles and minimizing grading.