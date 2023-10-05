BayWa re continues talks on sale of PV distribution business

Negotiations for the sale of BayWa re's PV distribution unit, Solar Trade – first announced in March 2023 – are still ongoing. Candidate selection is now underway, and a decision could be reached early next year, potentially leading to a sale in 2025.

Given Solar Trade's substantial valuation, the buyer may come from a sector unrelated to distribution. BayWa re is pursuing this sale as part of a strategic shift to focus on its role as an independent power producer (IPP), with the aim of financing a threefold increase in project volume by 2026 and expanding its IPP portfolio to 3 GW.

Once under new ownership, Solar Trade aims to scale up and tap into growth opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Americas, with the goal of exceeding 10 GW in annual sales of solar modules and inverters to align with global photovoltaic market trends.

“Our activities continue with the reliability, financial solidity and competence that have always guided us to support our customers,” said Julien Chirol, president of BayWa re's French subsidiary Solar Systems SAS. “This new buyer will provide an impetus for growth and will allow us to continue our development in our respective markets including France.”