Yemen kicks off solar tender

The UNDP has organized a series of tenders for the supply, installation, and commissioning of four different solar project categories in Yemen. Power producers have until Oct. 30 to submit their bids.

The projects are divided into four streams:

Lot 1: Off-grid solar PV systems ranging from 0.5 KW to 45 KW, with a 540 W minimum module requirement

Lot 2: An “All in Two” solar street lighting project that includes lanterns and torches

Lot 3: Solar power water pumping systems

Lot 4: On-ground PV systems with installed capacities ranging from 20 KW to 300 KW