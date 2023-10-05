Yemen kicks off solar tender

The UNDP has organized a series of tenders for the supply, installation, and commissioning of four different solar project categories in Yemen. Power producers have until Oct. 30 to submit their bids.
The projects are divided into four streams:
Lot 1: Off-grid solar PV systems ranging from 0.5 KW to 45 KW, with a 540 W minimum module requirement
Lot 2: An “All in Two” solar street lighting project that includes lanterns and torches
Lot 3: Solar power water pumping systems
Lot 4: On-ground PV systems with installed capacities ranging from 20 KW to 300 KW
The all-in-two solar street lighting system (Lot 2) necessitates an “LED luminary (LED, MPPT, and a battery of a specified capacity,” along with mono-crystalline or polycrystalline PV modules distributed on top of the lighting pole. It also requires “module mounting structures and brackets” to support load operation from dusk till dawn, as stated in the Lot 2 tender document.
For the solar power water pumping system (Lot 3), a module capacity of at least 540 W is mandatory, using mono-crystalline or polycrystalline half-cell and n-type PV panels, with bifacial technology being an acceptable option. The module voltage should not be less than 1,000 VDC, as outlined in this lot's tender document.
Regarding the final lot, the 20 KW to 300 KW on-grid or PV-diesel solar systems (Lot 4), a 540 W module capacity is required, comprising mono-crystalline or polycrystalline panels and half-cell n-type PV panels, according to the Lot 4 tender documents. The PV-diesel system controller should ensure a minimum load for the generators and “manage energy production from the solar inverters to maintain grid stability” during diesel generator operation.
All projects must be completed within 120 days from signing.
In December 2022, Abu Dhabi-based Masdar said it would build a 120 MW solar plant in Yemen – the country's first large-scale solar plant.
Yemen had 256.8 MW installed PV capacity at the end of 2022, according to the most recent data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Solar became the primary energy source for Yemeni households after 2016, which was two years after the start of the now-tempered civil war, according to a recent paper by the Berlin-based Energy Access and Development Program (EADP). The paper reported 75% of Yemen's urban population and 50% of Yemen's rural population access solar energy.
