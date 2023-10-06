JinkoSolar introduces all-in-one battery solution for C&I solar

China’s JinkoSolar has developed a new all-in-one energy storage system, including 215 kWh lithium-ion batteries with liquid cooling.
The product, which comes as an outdoor cabinet, integrates battery packs, a battery management system (BMS), a power conversion system (PCS), and fire-fighting equipment. It also has a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V.
The SunGiga JKS-215KLAA-100PLAA system’s battery has rated AC power of up to 100 KW.
It holds a non-uniform flow channel design to control cell temperature differences of up to 2 C. In addition, it offers several liquid control options to reduce power consumption.
“Due to the liquid cooling technology, the system comes with a lower battery temperature difference, extending the lifetime of batteries and significantly improving the charging and discharging efficiency,” JinkoSolar said. “The automatic state of charge calibration and the automated coolant refilling considerably reduce operation and maintenance (O&M) costs.”
Popular content
The system offers cabinet expandability and modular design. It also has temperature, smoke and combustible gas sensors for the suppression of thermal runaway. According to its product sheet, the JKS-215KLAA-100PLAA also contains a cloud-based monitoring and operating platform.
“This solution simplifies the transportation, installation, and O&M processes associated with energy storage solutions through a combination of several components,” the company added. “It streamlines the transportation, installation, and O&M.”
SunGiga JKS-215KLAA-100PLAA
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.