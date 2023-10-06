JinkoSolar introduces all-in-one battery solution for C&I solar

China’s JinkoSolar has developed a new all-in-one energy storage system, including 215 kWh lithium-ion batteries with liquid cooling.

The product, which comes as an outdoor cabinet, integrates battery packs, a battery management system (BMS), a power conversion system (PCS), and fire-fighting equipment. It also has a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V.

The SunGiga JKS-215KLAA-100PLAA system’s battery has rated AC power of up to 100 KW.

It holds a non-uniform flow channel design to control cell temperature differences of up to 2 C. In addition, it offers several liquid control options to reduce power consumption.

“Due to the liquid cooling technology, the system comes with a lower battery temperature difference, extending the lifetime of batteries and significantly improving the charging and discharging efficiency,” JinkoSolar said. “The automatic state of charge calibration and the automated coolant refilling considerably reduce operation and maintenance (O&M) costs.”

The system offers cabinet expandability and modular design. It also has temperature, smoke and combustible gas sensors for the suppression of thermal runaway. According to its product sheet, the JKS-215KLAA-100PLAA also contains a cloud-based monitoring and operating platform.

“This solution simplifies the transportation, installation, and O&M processes associated with energy storage solutions through a combination of several components,” the company added. “It streamlines the transportation, installation, and O&M.”

