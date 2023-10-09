Loom Solar unveils 5 kWh/10 kWh storage system

From pv magazine India
Loom Solar showcased its Atlanta series of all-in-one energy storage solutions for homes and businesses at the recent REI Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India. The systems are designed for commercial and residential applications.
The systems are based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. These are available in energy storage capacities of 5 kWh and 10 kWh, with MPPT-based high-frequency solar inverter modules of 5 kW (single-phase) and 10 kW (single- or three-phase), respectively. Battery charging time for both the models is two hours.
The 5 kWh inverter battery offers a nine-hour backup at a 500 W load, while the 10 kWh solution provides a nine-hour backup at 1,000 W.
This inverter battery can recharge from the grid, solar panels, or a generator and can power appliances such as air-conditioners, geysers, induction cooktops, EV recharge points, and data servers.
The solutions are expandable up to 45 kW and boast features like a 30-minute, 50% charge time, IoT-based KPI monitoring, and air-cooling.
