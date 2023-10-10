India’s NHPC tenders 1.5 GW of renewables storage

NHPC will purchase the renewables generated by these projects and subsequently distribute them to state discoms or other beneficiaries through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the chosen bidders. These projects fall under the open category, allowing the utilization of solar cells and modules from any source.

Popular content

Developers can submit bids for a combined contracted capacity ranging from 50 MW to 750 MW, in increments of 10 MW, with a minimum project size of 50 MW. However, for projects situated in northeastern states and special category regions, a single developer can offer a minimum contracted capacity of 30 MW.

“Developers/generators who have already commissioned RE power plants or are in the process of constructing such plants and have untied capacity may also participate in the bid,” said the tender document. “Developers who have already set up capacity or who have spare untied capacity (that is unencumbered from any power supply commitments or power purchase agreements and is available for augmenting the proposed RE power under this RfS) may also participate in the bid.”