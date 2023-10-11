Italy, Greece plan 1 GW subsea interconnection cable

Terna, the Italian grid operator, has launched a public consultation for the GR.ITA 2 project. The €750 million subsea interconnection cable will connect Italy and Greece via two 250 km-long submarine cables with a capacity of up to 1,000 MW, as well as two 50 km-long direct current terrestrial cables.

“The new interconnection between the Italian peninsula and Greece will allow the safe management of the entire southern area and will favor efficient energy supplies, thanks to the possibility of enabling new resources through the coupling of the electricity market and maintaining the exchange of energy between the two countries even in the presence of maintenance operations,” Terna said in a statement.