Adani commissions 150 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India
Adani Green Energy said this week that its Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer Two unit has completed the commissioning of a 150 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The owner of the installation in Bikaner district will sell power to third parties or on power exchanges.
The successful commissioning of the plant has expanded Adani Green Energy's operational renewable generation capacity to 8,404 MW. Adani Green Energy said that this progress aligns with its vision to achieve a total renewables portfolio of 45 GW capacity by 2030.
Popular content
Adani Green Energy recently commissioned a 2 GW solar cell and module factory under a manufacturing-linked tender by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). The plant is located in Mundra, Gujarat.
Adani Green Energy secured 8 GW of solar projects under the manufacturing-linked PV tender, contingent on establishing 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.