Construction begins on 550 MW solar / 150 MW energy storage in U.S.

From pv magazine USA

The first of three Origis Energy projects that combine 550 MW of solar and 150 MW of energy storage have begun construction in Mississippi. The projects are expected to deliver electricity to customers in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) service territory.

Golden Triangle I is a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage, expected to be completed in summer 2024. Golden Triangle II, a 150 MWac project containing 50 MW of battery storage, is planned to be completed in spring 2024. These projects are located in Lowndes County, Mississippi.

The third phase is called Optimist, and this 200 MWac project with 50 MW battery storage is located in Clay County and has a projected completion date of mid-2025.

The utility-scale battery storage for each site is provided by Mitsubishi Power Americas.

About 1.5 million solar modules will be installed on the sites, which are expected to generate the equivalent electricity of the demand of 126,000 homes.

Oirigis Energy is the developer, construction firm, and operator of the solar and storage assets. The projects will deliver electricity to TVA via power purchase agreements.

“Projects like these, ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy to fuel the region’s economic growth,” said Jeremy Fisher, senior vice president commercial energy solutions with TVA.

Over $106 million in near-term economic benefits are expected due to construction and job creation. Over the life of the project, an estimated $145 million in regional economic benefits are expected to be generated.

“Our office has worked continually with both TVA and Origis through all phases of this project. These investments provide a unique diversification to our tax base and upon completion provide additional tax revenue to the counties and the schools,” said Joe Max Higgins, chief executive officer, Golden Triangle Development Link.

RES is providing construction services to Origis for the portfolio, employing about 300 people over the course of the three projects. Upon completion, Origis Energy will employ about 9 on-site jobs over the 35+ years expected life of the projects.