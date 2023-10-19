Fischer Commercial presents air source heat pumps for residential applications

The new heat pumps come in seven versions, offering cooling capacities ranging from 4.33 kW to 11.50 kW and power inputs ranging from 1.37 kW to 3.58 kW. The smallest model, ACP04, has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.56 and weighs 61 kg, while the largest, ACP14T, boasts a SCOP of 4.85 and weighs 136 kg. All versions have a maximum operating pressure of 6 bar and use R32 as the refrigerant.

Users in need of greater hot water capacity during high-demand periods can add the EH200BT50 module to the heat pump. This module enables the generation of domestic hot water and its storage in two independent tanks.

The manufacturer said the unit is designed to optimize performance while minimizing space and weight, providing exceptional comfort and convenience.

Fischer Commercial, based in Leicester, England, operates two heating system factories in Germany and Spain and serves all European markets.