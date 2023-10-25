Construction starts on Sweden’s largest solar farm

Neoen, a French-based independent power producer (IPP), and Alight, a Sweden-based solar developer and IPP, said this morning that they have started construction on their jointly developed and owned 100 MW Hultsfred solar PV project in Småland, Sweden.
The companies said in a press release that Bouygues Energies & Services and Solkompaniet will lead the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Nordic project. The project will feature low-carbon PV panels surrounding the Hultsfred airport runway, connecting to utility E.ON, with the CEO of E.ON Energidistribution noting its significance for southern Sweden's electricity supply.
The developers aim to make the project operational by 2025, with 95% of the energy sold to H&M Group through a long-term power purchase agreement, supporting the retailer's renewable energy goals. The specific use of the energy remains unspecified.
Last year, H&M received a notification from the Norwegian Consumer Authority over reportedly misleading “environmental claims” regarding “value chain sustainability.” The European Parliament also mentioned the brand, alongside retail giant Zara, in a fast fashion report in 2022.
Popular content
In September, Alight said that another project would soon begin construction in the Nordic region – a 100 MW ground-mounted solar park in Eurajok, Finland.
Sweden recorded 2,606 MW of solar PV installed capacity at the end of last year, according to the most recent figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.