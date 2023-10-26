Acciona, Stanwell sign offtake deal for 380 MW of solar in Australia

Stanwell has signed a 15-year, 380 MWp power purchase agreement (PPA) with Acciona Energia to purchase the entire output of the Aldoga Solar Farm, which is being developed about 20 kilometers northwest of Gladstone, Australia.
Construction of the AUD 500 million ($313.9 million) solar farm, which has approvals in place to reach 600 MWp of capacity, is expected to start in the coming months. Acciona said it will be completed before the end of 2025.
Stanwell CEO Michael O’Rourke said the energy will be used to power the Central Queensland Hydrogen Hub (CQ-H2), which is being built near the solar project.
Stanwell is part of a consortium of Australian and Japanese energy companies that is developing the CQ-H2 project, which will initially involve the installation of up to 640 MW of electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen for domestic use and exports, commencing in 2028. The project will ultimately be scaled up to more than 3 GW of electrolysis capacity.
“Stanwell has set out an ambitious strategy for what we will achieve as a business between now and 2035 and a key component of our strategy is to drive the development of Queensland’s hydrogen industry,” O’Rourke said. “Our agreement with Acciona to secure the output of the Aldoga Solar Farm is a key milestone for us, as the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project undertakes its front end engineering design (FEED) study and progresses to final investment decision.”
