Voltfang launches ‘New Life’ commercial storage system with 45 KWh capacity

From pv magazine Germany

Voltfang, an Aachen-based energy storage start-up, has announced its latest product titled “New Life”. The company claims the commercial battery storage system is 30% higher in performance and capacity. Compared to Voltfang's standard battery, the net capacity has increased from 33 to 45 KWh, which corresponds to a gross capacity of 58 KWh. According to Voltfang, the solution is particularly suitable for use in charging infrastructure, food-retail and commercial areas with high power peaks.

The battery storage systems can be scaled up. With two racks, the usable battery capacity reaches 90 KWh hours and can be expanded up to a maximum of 1350 KWh. Voltfang specifies the nominal voltage of the battery as 800 V. The weight of one rack is about 700 kg. The dimensions are given in the datasheet as 2100x800x600 mm. Voltfang specifies the optimal temperature range for the storage systems is 5 to 35 degrees Celsius. Above or below, there could be a reduction in performance. The ambient temperature should be in a range between -10 and +50 degrees Celsius.

The modules for the “New Life” battery storage systems came from overproduction in the automotive industry. According to Voltfang, they are completely new and have not yet been installed anywhere. They are based on NMC technology. The manufacturer uses them to build its own batteries. The battery storage systems are compatible with the “Kaco blueplanet gridsave” inverter.

The improvements resulted from a close exchange with the company's partner network and technical product development. The “New Life” battery storage system is suitable for significantly reducing energy costs, the company said. Voltfang did not provide any information on the price.

In August, Voltfang released its first outdoor commercial storage system with capacities between 33 and 644 KWh. Robust housing protects the battery storage system outdoors from sun, rain and other environmental influences. Good insulation allows the storage system to be used at temperatures between -20 and +50 degrees Celsius.