Hoymiles introduces three-phase solar microinverters

Hoymiles, based in Hangzhou, China, has released a series of microinverters for the North American commercial and industrial solar sector. The HMT-2000-4T-NA series of microinverters can be paired with up to four solar modules.
The three-phase microinverters are designed to accommodate high-powered PV modules, and support peak power output of up to 2,000 VA. The maximum DC input current is 16 A. They offer a CEC peak efficiency of 96.5%.
The devices have two maximum power point trackers (MPPT) and an MPPT voltage range between 16 V and 60 V.
Designed for the North American grid, the microinverters are compatible with three-phase Delta network configurations. The microinverters are designed to support up to four solar modules, typically ranging from 400 W to 670 W or more each. Hoymiles said the four-module design makes the inverters a fast and cost-effective option.
The devices can be connected to the S-Miles Cloud platform, enabling module-level monitoring and remote operations and maintenance. They contain a Sub-1G wireless connection, offering communication stability and real-time monitoring capabilities.
The inverters also feature rapid shutdown devices and an isolated transformer for safety. The enclosures are IP67-rated for outdoor use. They are cooled by natural convection with no fans.
“[The microinverter] offers unmatched performance, efficiency, and safety, and we are confident it will redefine the standards for commercial and industrial solar installations in North America,” said Rocky Gao, chief executive officer, Hoymiles US.
In September, Hoymiles introduced new single-phase hybrid inverters for the North American market, designed for residential and small commercial solar-plus-storage projects. The inverters come in sizes ranging from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW output power.
