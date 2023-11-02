HPS Home Power Solutions unveils hydrogen residential storage system

HPS Home Power Solutions AG has introduced a new version of its Picea system, a hydrogen-based electricity storage solution for residential applications.
The 15 kW Picea 2 system offers 1,500 kWh of storage capacity. The company said it doubled the system output to meet the higher demand caused by the growing use of electric cars and heat pumps. It also increased the maximum connected load for PV systems.
HPS Home Power Solutions said that the Picea 2 is 70% lighter than its previous model. The overall height is also lower, in order to simplify installation. The system can now also be installed in rooms with very low ceilings.
The device is also equipped with new, more efficient power electronics, said HPS Home Power Solutions.
The Picea devices serve as seasonal storage for solar power. In summer, an integrated electrolyzer uses the excess energy from the PV system to produce green hydrogen, which is stored on-site. In winter, the electrolysis process basically runs backwards, so that the hydrogen is converted into electricity again in fuel cell mode.
HPS raised €22 million ($23.4 million) in a financing round earlier this year.
“Our growth strategy is to reach the market together with installation companies as quickly as possible,” said HPS Home Power Solutions CEO Zeyad Abul-Ella. “With all the improvements, especially those that make the installation process easier, we have created important conditions for long-term partnerships.”
