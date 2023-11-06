Mondragon Assembly supplies new production line for agrivoltaic modules

From pv magazine Spain

Mondragon Assembly has supplied a production line for turnkey PV modules for agrivoltaic applications to French module maker Reden Solar. The Spanish PV production equipment manufacturer said that the new line will have an annual capacity of 400 MW and is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2024.

Mondragon Assembly has not revealed any additional information about the supply agreement. However, it said that the equipment, and especially the stringers, are protected by patents owned by itself.

Reden Solar announced plans in April to invest in a new module manufacturing line.

“The group has selected a supplier in Spain, recognized for its reliability in the photovoltaic industry,” it said in a statement at the time. “With its new acquisition, Reden will be able to supply 300,000 modules per year from 2024.”

It said that it will mainly use the modules for new agrivoltaic projects that it is currently developing, but also for the maintenance of its existing plants.

A consortium led by Australian financial group Macquarie Asset Management agreed to acquire Reden Solar from French infrastructure specialists Infravia and Eurazeo in March 2022.