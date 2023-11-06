Sri Lankan government launches twin 100 MW floating solar plant tender

The Sri Lankan government’s Ministry of Power and Energy said last week that it is inviting applicants to submit their “least cost basis” proposals for the country’s first photovoltaic auction.
According to tender documents, the government-owned Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is welcoming bids to develop two 100 MW floating solar plants on the surface of Samanalawewa Reservoir, located 160 km south of the country’s capital of Colombo.
The Samanalawewa Power Station is one of five power plant assets owned by CEB. In 2021, the hydroelectric facility recorded 120 MW installed capacity and generated 405.19 GWh, according to a CEB annual report.
The aim of these twin PV facilities is to “leverage” the reservoir's existing hydroelectric energy generation capabilities by “complementing” it through daytime solar energy production, the tender documents said. Successful bidders will be awarded 20-year power purchase agreements and are expected to connect “early” to the electricity grid.
“Experienced and qualified firms” must only submit one proposal for 100 MW capacity. Proposals must include details about the power plant as well as grid interconnection, such as transmission lines and substations. The deadline for applications is Dec. 13 2023.
Last month the Sri Lankan government announced it was inviting applicants to submit their proposals for the development of three ground-mounted or floating PV projects ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW.
Sri Lanka recorded 714 MW installed solar PV capacity at the end of 2022, according to the most recent data published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
