Chinese PV Industry Brief: Guosheng starts building 10 GW HJT cell factory

Guosheng Energy Technology said it has started construction of a 10 GW HJT solar module factory in Yantai City, Shandong province, with a CNY 5.2 billion investment.
Longi said its Hi-MO5 panels were used in a 200 MW solar plant at the Yinggehai Salt Field in southern China, specially designed for high salt corrosion environments.
Golden Glass said it has terminated its private placement plan to raise up to CNY 2 billion for capacity expansion, which aimed to add 4.8 GW of cell capacity and 1.2 GW of panel capacity, citing changes in the capital market and related policies.
Trina Solar reported revenues of $11.58 billion in the first three quarters of the year, marking a 31.22% increase compared to the same period last year. The company shipped between 45 GW and 46 GW of modules, along with 5.6 GW of trackers and fixed tilt racks. TrinaTracker's equipment was used in a 17 MW plant connected to the grid in Jiangxi province, China, alongside Trina Solar's 210mm PV modules.
Solar N Plus New Energy has celebrated reaching full production capacity at its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and module plant in Chuzhou, China, with TOPCon cells achieving 26% power conversion efficiency.
Kibing Group has fired up the furnaces of a new glass factory located in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, Malaysia, operated by its Malaysian-registered unit, Sabah Kibing Solar New Materials. It completed it in just 17 months, seven months ahead of schedule. The new plant adds capacity to Kibing's six production bases, with 21 float glass lines in central and southern China.
