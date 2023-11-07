Portugal’s prime minister under investigation for alleged lithium, hydrogen corruption

From pv magazine Spain

Portuguese police today raided the official residence of Prime Minister António Costa as part of a corruption investigation involving renewable energy.

Police also searched the homes of the Minister of Climate Action, Duarte Cordeiro, and Minister of Infrastructure, João Pedro Matos Fernándey. Cordeiro, Fernández and Cordeiro's predecessor, João Galamba, have been declared formal suspects.

Police detained the prime minister's chief of staff, Vítor Escária, as well as his consultant, Lacerda Machado, according to local Portuguese media. The mayor of Sines, Nuno Mascarenhas, has also been detained.

The police searched more than 40 residencies with over 140 officers involved.

According to investigators, it is alleged the Portuguese government may have favored Portuguese companies for lithium exploitation projects in Montealegre, in the north of Portugal, and for green hydrogen production in Sines, in the country's west.

According to Portuguese newspaper Publico, an anonymous tip-off in 2019 suggested there was favorable treatment for Portuguese companies EDP, Galp and REN in the development of the mine lithium and green hydrogen projects.