India’s solar installations surpass 72 GW

From pv magazine India
The website of India's MNRE shows that the country had installed 72,018 MW of solar generation capacity as of Oct. 31, 2023.
This includes 55.71 GW of ground-mounted solar plants, 11.08 GW of grid-connected solar rooftop arrays, 2.55 GW of solar hybrid projects, and 2.68 GW of off-grid solar.
Rajasthan hosts 25% (18,089 MW) of the nation's PV installations. It is followed by Gujarat (10, 418 MW) and Karnataka (9,347 MW).
Gujarat leads in rooftop solar capacity, with 26% (2,898 MW) of 11.08 GW such projects across India.
