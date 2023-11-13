Malaysia launches 30 MW floating solar tender

Malaysian state-owned TNB has launched a tender for the development of a 30 MW (AC) floating solar project at Chenderoh Reservoir in the country’s east.

According to tender documents, developers have until Dec. 8, 2023, to submit their proposals for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of the plant, which will be built at one of Malaysia’s major hydroelectric dams.

The Southeast Asian country aims to generate 30% of its energy from renewables by 2030, according to the most recent government master plan.

“However, it is conditional on the levelled cost in each [renewable energy] source is close to conventional resources, with no new major coal-fired power plants established post 2020,” the report said.

Malaysia recorded an estimated 1.9 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of last year, according to the most recent data published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).