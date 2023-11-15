Intersect Power starts 500 MW of solar with Tesla batteries in California

The Oberon project aligns with the US Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) domestic content priorities, featuring First Solar modules, NX Horizon trackers from Nextracker, and US-made structural steel. The energy storage project uses batteries from Tesla’s facility in Lathrop, California.

“[The project is] a case study in how the clean energy industry can maximize project benefits by prioritizing domestic supply chains and union labor to ensure the rewards of the clean energy transition are felt by all Americans,” said Intersect Power CEO Sheldon Kimber. “This project demonstrates that Intersect continues to pioneer procurement standards for our industry that live up to the vision of the IRA and deliver transformative clean energy projects that move the needle on the deep decarbonization of our economy.”