IDeals lists Spanish solar M&As for October

Software company iDeals and virtual forum M&A Community have compiled a list of the M&As, PV project purchases, and other financial deals in Spain in October.
They shared the list exclusively with pv magazine:
- Swiss fund Partners Group agrees to invest in Exus Management Partners
- Prosolia acquires four PV plants in Alicante, after US fund EIG provided Prosolia with €255 million ($243 million) in June
- Laurion Group acquires more than 5% of EiDF Solar
- Swiss fund Partners Group agrees to invest in Elecnor's renewables subsidiary, Enerfin
- Tokyu Land Corp. and Renewable Japan buy a 39.9 MW PV project in Spain, with €2 billion to be invested in renewables over the next five years
- Greenvolt closes the purchase of 75% of Iberian Renovables
- Iberdrola negotiates to sell Norges Bank 49% of its Portuguese renewable portfolio
- BNP Paribas buys 6.3% share in Audax Renewables
- Statkraft announces plans to buy 500 MW of Portuguese renewables by 2030
- Grenergy sells 300 MW of Spanish PV to Allianz for more than €270 million
- Everwood prepares to sell 3,000 MW of PV to DVP Solar
- Spanish CVC fund seeks a buyer for its stake in Naturgy
- Hitachi Energy buys majority stake in Sevillana eks Energy
- Octopus Energy announces plans to invest in two Portuguese renewable energy developers and deploy 250 MW of new solar by 2027
- Spanish-Austrian renewable group RP Global hires Lazard to coordinate the company's sales process, up to a valuation of roughly €1 billion
