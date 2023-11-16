IDeals lists Spanish solar M&As for October

From pv magazine Spain

Software company iDeals and virtual forum M&A Community have compiled a list of the M&As, PV project purchases, and other financial deals in Spain in October.

They shared the list exclusively with pv magazine:

Swiss fund Partners Group agrees to invest in Exus Management Partners Prosolia acquires four PV plants in Alicante, after US fund EIG provided Prosolia with €255 million ($243 million) in June Laurion Group acquires more than 5% of EiDF Solar Swiss fund Partners Group agrees to invest in Elecnor's renewables subsidiary, Enerfin Tokyu Land Corp. and Renewable Japan buy a 39.9 MW PV project in Spain, with €2 billion to be invested in renewables over the next five years Greenvolt closes the purchase of 75% of Iberian Renovables Iberdrola negotiates to sell Norges Bank 49% of its Portuguese renewable portfolio BNP Paribas buys 6.3% share in Audax Renewables Statkraft announces plans to buy 500 MW of Portuguese renewables by 2030 Grenergy sells 300 MW of Spanish PV to Allianz for more than €270 million Everwood prepares to sell 3,000 MW of PV to DVP Solar Spanish CVC fund seeks a buyer for its stake in Naturgy Hitachi Energy buys majority stake in Sevillana eks Energy Octopus Energy announces plans to invest in two Portuguese renewable energy developers and deploy 250 MW of new solar by 2027 Spanish-Austrian renewable group RP Global hires Lazard to coordinate the company's sales process, up to a valuation of roughly €1 billion