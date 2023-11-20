Chinese PV Industry Brief: PERC module prices down by 2.68%

EnergyTrend has reported a price decline in P-type PERC panel prices in mainland China. Average prices for 182 mm monofacial monocrystalline PERC modules, 182 mm bifacial PERC panels, and 210 mm bifacial double-glass PERC products fell by 1.85%, 2.70%, 1.83%, and 2.68%, respectively, with average prices ranging from CNY 1.06 (%0,15)/W to CNY 1.09/W.

Huasun Energy has secured more than CNY 2 billion in funding for heterojunction (HJT) product manufacturing and R&D support. The round, led by the China Green Development fund, included co-investments from Bank of China Asset, China Post Insurance, Originvest, and China Xinxing Asset Management. Huasun Energy said it is aiming for 20 GW of capacity by the end of the year.

Leapting Technology has announced early-stage financing from Vision Plus Capital for R&D related to its automated maintenance systems for ground-mounted PV power plants. The Shanghai-based company's initial products include water-free PV panel cleaning robots, with plans to develop unmanned inspection and installation robots.