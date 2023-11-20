Dyness releases 1.6 kWh battery for balcony PV systems

Chinese energy storage company Dyness has released a new energy storage system for balcony solar systems.

Dyness has introduced the 1.6 kWh Junior Box battery, allowing households to stack up to four units for balcony PV systems, providing a total storage capacity of 6.4 kWh per unit. The battery features an MC4 connector for compatibility with most balcony power plants, as well as a LiFePO4 battery with 8,000 charge cycles and a claimed design lifespan of 15 years, resilient to all weather conditions. "During the 10-year warranty period, a conventional balcony power plant with a full load can save customers about 130 euros ($142) a year," the company said. "While, with energy storage systems like Junior Box, residents can highly increase their savings by doubling the utilization of solar energy."

Each Junior Box unit weighs 18 kg, measuring 42 cm x 28.35 cm x 24.5 cm. They feature removable battery management systems (BMS) and maximum power point tracking (MPPT) modules for simplified maintenance.

Each battery unit has a maximum input power of 1,200 W and a maximum output of 800 W. A smartphone app can be paired with the system to control the output of the battery and its usage modes.

“When operating in load-first mode, the user can set the power to the microinverter through the Junior Box, and when available solar energy is insufficient, the Junior Box and PV panels supply the energy to the home circuits,” the company said. “In battery priority mode, you can set the power to charge the battery, prioritizing the battery and powering the home with excess energy.”