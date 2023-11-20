Dyness releases 1.6 kWh battery for balcony PV systems

Chinese energy storage company Dyness has released a new energy storage system for balcony solar systems.
Each Junior Box unit weighs 18 kg, measuring 42 cm x 28.35 cm x 24.5 cm. They feature removable battery management systems (BMS) and maximum power point tracking (MPPT) modules for simplified maintenance.
Each battery unit has a maximum input power of 1,200 W and a maximum output of 800 W. A smartphone app can be paired with the system to control the output of the battery and its usage modes.
“When operating in load-first mode, the user can set the power to the microinverter through the Junior Box, and when available solar energy is insufficient, the Junior Box and PV panels supply the energy to the home circuits,” the company said. “In battery priority mode, you can set the power to charge the battery, prioritizing the battery and powering the home with excess energy.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.