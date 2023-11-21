Daikin lauches new air-to-air heat pumps

Daikin, a Japanese heating system manufacturer, has unveiled two new air-to-air heat pump systems for applications in commercial buildings.
The VRV 5 systems are available in two models – the Mini-VRV system with an output of up to 33.5 kW and the Top-Blow series reaching 56 kW.
Both products use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and, according to the manufacturer, have a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675. Daikin claims R-32 reduces potential direct CO2 equivalent emissions of the heating and cooling systems by up to 71% compared to heat pumps based on R-410A
The company also said its new VRV5 heat pumps have a 9.1% higher seasonal efficiency compared to its previous models. The new products also come with piping lengths of up to 1,000 m and have five low sound settings, down to 41 decibels.
Popular content
“When VRV 5 is connected to Daikin's latest Daikin Cloud Plus platform, providing continuous real-time monitoring and energy management, the energy consumption of buildings can be further reduced,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Daikin Cloud Plus also offers service technicians the advantage of performing equipment diagnostics and settings remotely.”
The new heat pump systems will be available for sale from February 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.