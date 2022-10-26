Daikin to scale up heat pump output in Czechia

Daikin, a Japanese manufacturing company, has decided to invest €50 ($49.87) million to expand the manufacturing capacity of its heat pump facility in Brno, Czechia.

The investment will go into the construction of an additional factory building and new production lines. The Czech factory manufacturers air-to-water heat pump indoor units, a Daikin spokesperson told pv magazine.

“We have always strived to develop and manufacture our products close to the markets we are serving,” said Patrick Crombez, general manager Daikin Europe heating and renewables. “Today, our residential hydronic heat pumps sold in Europe are 100% designed and made in Europe, making us the leading manufacturer of hydronic heat pumps on the continent.”

The expansion will result in a production capacity five times higher than at present by 2025. The company did not disclose the factory’s present production capacity. The investment will also create at least 500 new jobs in the region of Brno.

Daikin also expanded its heat pump plants in Belgium and Germany earlier this year, which produce indoor and outdoor heat pump units. It will establish a new heat pump factory in Poland by 2024.