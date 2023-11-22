Fraunofer ISE, Heckert Solar present Made-in-Germany rooftop solar panel

Fraunhofer ISE and Heckert Solar have collaborated on the development of a high-efficiency PV module with M12 half cells and a 20.5% efficiency rating. Fraunhofer ISE handled conception, pre-development, and initial prototype production, while Heckert Solar established a new production line at its main facility in Chemnitz, Germany, for the 400 W module, targeting residential use.

“The jointly developed photovoltaic module is characterized by the use of M12 half cells with twelve busbars and a special arrangement of the solar cells through a so-called cross-string design,” said Christian Reichel, project manager at Fraunhofer ISE. “The resulting reduced mechanical stress on the solar cells and cell connectors reduces the risk of breakage of the solar cells.”