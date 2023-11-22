Fraunofer ISE, Heckert Solar present Made-in-Germany rooftop solar panel

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) funded the development of the new product under the “Komoger” research project, which designs competitive modules to be specifically made in Germany.
“The further development of stringers for interconnecting solar cells with more than six busbars as well as the wire interconnection of solar cells in M12 format were a milestone for us,” said Thomas Fischer, project manager at Eckert Solar. “This helps ensure that European photovoltaic production systems remain viable.”
