Germany’s January-October solar capacity additions hit 11.7 GW

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1,231 MW of new PV capacity in October, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,050 MW in September and 706.5 MW in October 2022.

In the first 10 months of this year, developers connected 11.7 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 6.12 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 79.2 GW at the end of October

Rooftop PV systems, incentivized by Germany's incentive program, accounted for more than 606 MW of new capacity in October, while 535 MW of ground-mounted PV systems, selected under Germany's tender schemes, were installed in the same month. The German government has already surpassed its target of installing 9 GW this year, but achieving the cumulative goal of 215 GW by 2030 requires a monthly linear increase of 1,578 MW, a threshold that has not been reached in any month this year, according to the Bundesnetzagentur.