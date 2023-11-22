Germany’s January-October solar capacity additions hit 11.7 GW

From pv magazine Germany
Germany installed 1,231 MW of new PV capacity in October, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,050 MW in September and 706.5 MW in October 2022.
In the first 10 months of this year, developers connected 11.7 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 6.12 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 79.2 GW at the end of October
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.