Solarwatt announces 85 layoffs

From pv magazine Germany

German PV module provider Solarwatt will lay off 10% of its staff by the end of the year to mitigate what it is calling market turmoil.

The company blamed European politics and unfair trade competition for the restructuring in a statement to pv magazine.

“Unfortunately, there have been no quick and unbureaucratic responses from European and German politicians to the unequal conditions in competition with Chinese and US manufacturers,” the company said.

That manufacturer's “customer-related areas” – a department Solarwatt is expanding in order to accelerate a vision of the “sector coupler strategy” – will not be impacted by the layoffs.

Popular content

“We are convinced that the development towards solar-driven sector coupling was and is the right decision for Solarwatt,” the company said.

Anchor investor Stefan Quandt continues to support the company.

At the end of September, Solarwatt started manufacturing solar modules based on TOPCon cell technology.