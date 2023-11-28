Solarwatt announces 85 layoffs

From pv magazine Germany
German PV module provider Solarwatt will lay off 10% of its staff by the end of the year to mitigate what it is calling market turmoil.
The company blamed European politics and unfair trade competition for the restructuring in a statement to pv magazine.
“Unfortunately, there have been no quick and unbureaucratic responses from European and German politicians to the unequal conditions in competition with Chinese and US manufacturers,” the company said.
That manufacturer's “customer-related areas” – a department Solarwatt is expanding in order to accelerate a vision of the “sector coupler strategy” – will not be impacted by the layoffs.
Popular content
“We are convinced that the development towards solar-driven sector coupling was and is the right decision for Solarwatt,” the company said.
Anchor investor Stefan Quandt continues to support the company.
At the end of September, Solarwatt started manufacturing solar modules based on TOPCon cell technology.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.