LG launches residential air-to-water propane heat pump
The new product utlizes propane refrigerant with a lower global warming potential and has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of over 5. According to the manufacturer, it can achieve a flow temperature of 75 C and 100% heating output at outside temperatures of -15 C.
South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has launched this week a new version of its Therma V R290 Monobloc residential heat pump.
“Our brand new Therma V R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) has been radically redesigned to help you install and maintain with speed, flexibility and simplicity,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It is engineered to operate at peak capacity and efficiency, even in the harshest climatic conditions, with temperatures plummeting as low as -15 C.”
The new product utilizes propane (R290) as a refrigerant and has a global warming potential of 3. According to the manufacturer, it can achieve a flow temperature of 75 C and 100% heating output even at extremely low outside temperatures of -15 C, with the operating range reaching down to -28 C.
LG is offering the heat pump in four versions with nominal capacities of 9 kW, 12 kW, 14 kW and 16 kW. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is reportedly over 5.
The manufacturer said the heat pump can also be integrated with energy storage systems (ESS) to maximize the use of residential PV systems.
“Surplus energy can be stored in the ESS battery and diverted to the AWHP’s integrated water tank during the daytime, when solar energy production is at its peak,” it explained. “In the evening, when energy consumption is typically high, the ESS utilizes the stored energy to provide hot water and to power home appliances, boosting energy efficiency and energy self-reliance.”
