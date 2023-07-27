LG launches residential hybrid inverters for European market

The new product is available in high-voltage and low-voltage configurations. The high-voltage device combines LG Energy Solution’s 400 V Prime batteries, with capacities of 9.6 kWh and 16 kWh, with 5 kW and 6 kW hybrid inverters. With this solution, one inverter can be connected to up to two batteries and deliver a capacity of up to 32 kWh.

The low-voltage inverter can be linked in parallel with up to two units of LG Energy Solution’s 48 V batteries, with capacities of 5.9 kWh, 8.8 kWh, and 11.7 kWh, for a maximum capacity of 23.4 kWh.

The manufacturer said that the high-voltage product is particularly suitable for high-energy and high-power systems, while the low-voltage device is recommended for customers seeking affordable systems with high capacity.