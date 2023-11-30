French developer to build 129 MW of solar-aviary capacity

French renewables producer Unite has started building 10 photovoltaic aviaries in France, with 127 MW of total capacity. Completion is expected in two stages in spring 2024 and January 2025.

From pv magazine France

French renewable energy producer Unite, fresh from announcing a 10 MW solar aviary project in October in Brinon-sur-Sauldre, France, is now gearing up to build 10 additional PV aviaries with a cumulative capacity of 127 MW of solar.

The company said it plans to complete four of them in spring 2024 and the remaining six in January 2025. The projects were secured in the most recent tender by French regulator CRE for commercial and industrial PV.

“We co-construct each project with our partner breeders, in order to adapt them to the specific constraints of the site and their breeding,” said Xavier Permingeat, director of PV at Unite. “This concept of collaboration is essential for us, as is gaining the support of all the stakeholders in the project.”

Unite will construct PV aviaries for poultry farms to generate renewable electricity, provide shaded areas, and enhance flight space for animals. The solar plants will incorporate structures and nets to prevent the intrusion of migratory birds, reducing the risk of disease transmission to livestock.

Established in 1985, Unite has more than 60 operational power generation sites, with 120 under development, amounting to 1.6 GW of capacity. Initially focused on small hydroelectric power plants, the company has since diversified its portfolio over the years.

“This activity gives us a valuable territorial anchor because we have been present for decades in the regions and local residents know us,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine in October. “However, given the increasingly significant constraints imposed on projects on French rivers, we have decided to continue our activity in small hydroelectricity, but at a less sustained pace. We will build one power plant per year, so as not to lose our know-how, and at the same time, we are making a real change of scale in solar.”

