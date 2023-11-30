French developer to build 129 MW of solar-aviary capacity

Unite will construct PV aviaries for poultry farms to generate renewable electricity, provide shaded areas, and enhance flight space for animals. The solar plants will incorporate structures and nets to prevent the intrusion of migratory birds, reducing the risk of disease transmission to livestock.

Established in 1985, Unite has more than 60 operational power generation sites, with 120 under development, amounting to 1.6 GW of capacity. Initially focused on small hydroelectric power plants, the company has since diversified its portfolio over the years.

“This activity gives us a valuable territorial anchor because we have been present for decades in the regions and local residents know us,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine in October. “However, given the increasingly significant constraints imposed on projects on French rivers, we have decided to continue our activity in small hydroelectricity, but at a less sustained pace. We will build one power plant per year, so as not to lose our know-how, and at the same time, we are making a real change of scale in solar.”