Dutch grid operators propose limitation contracts to free up 880 MW of capacity

Dutch grid operators TenneT, Enexis, Liander, and Stedin released reports this week on available grid capacity, following new requirements from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).
“The results of the congestion studies at the regional grid operators provide virtually no additional grid capacity,” the companies said in a statement. “In Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Noord-Brabant and Limburg, no additional capacity has been found.”
However, the operators identified 880 MW of additional capacity in Noordoostpolder, Friesland, Flevopolder, Gelderland, Utrecht, and Limburg, if customers in those regions agree to use “capacity limitation contracts” (CLCs).
CLCs allow more efficient grid use by asking solar projects to reduce electricity injection at peak times, with compensation provided. Congestion service providers (CSPs) act as intermediaries to optimize grid space.
Current rules let grid operators negotiate peak reduction agreements. Enexis awarded the first contract of this kind to a PV plant operator in November 2023.
The Netherlands urgently needs to address grid constraints, as high volumes of solar capacity will be deployed in the years ahead.
