New air-to-water heat pumps from Italy

Italian heating specialist Thermocold has unveiled a new series of air-to-water heat pump series for applications in residential and industrial buildings.
“Our new heat pumps operate down to -20 C of outdoor air, providing hot water of 75 C at 0 C of outdoor air temperature,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “They are a good replacement for gas boilers in older light commercial buildings.”
The new product utilizes propane (R290) as a refrigerant and has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) ranging from 4.44 to 4.50. Its coefficient of performance (COP) spans from 3.52 and 3.67.
The manufacturer offers the new heat pump in four versions with a power output of 8 kW to 30 kW.
The smallest device measures 1,253 mm x 1,066 mm x 547 mm and the largest has a size of 1,887 mm x 1,816 mm x 749 mm.
The company said the new product relies on inverter scroll compressors, axial fans, condenser coils with seamless copper tubes and aluminum fins. It also uses a water-side brazed plate heat exchanger and an electronic expansion valve.
“It is configured as a plug & play unit thanks to an integrated hydronic module,” the spokesperson said.
Thermocold is headquartered in Modugno, in the Italian southern province of Bari. It also provides control systems, chillers, and multipipe units, among other products.
