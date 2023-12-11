Bauer Solar introduces 440 W glass-glass solar modules

From pv magazine Germany

Bauer Solar completely converted its solar module portfolio to glass-glass architecture at the start of December.

The German photovoltaic manufacturer now offers the glass-glass panel line in 430 W and 440 W versions. The new panels feature bifacial n-type TOPCon half cells and anti-reflection solar glass.

Bauer Solar said the degradation of the modules is only 1% in the first year. It offers a 30-year product and performance guarantee on its new modules. It also offers an insurance package in cooperation with Munich Re.

The “glass-glass” series modules comply with fire requirements and adhere to standards IEC 61215, IEC 61730, and IEC 61730-2 (UL 790), with availability set for the first quarter of 2024.