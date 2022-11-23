Bauer Solar unveils 420-430W bifacial glass-glass module for rooftop applications

From pv magazine Germany
Bauer Solar has expanded its product portfolio to include a bifacial glass-glass module series with outputs of 420 W, 425 W, and 430 W. Called “Premium Protect,” the module series was developed specifically for use in residential and commercial rooftops. It will be available from the beginning of 2023.
Each modules measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 24.7 kg. Bauer grants a 30-year product and performance guarantee, with the most powerful module consisting of 108 monocrystalline n-type half-cells. According to Bauer, the average efficiencies are 21.51% for the 420 W module, 21.76% for the 425 W, and 22.02% for the 430 W. The series replaces the previous model with 385 W and 400 W.
The temperature coefficient of the open circuit voltage is -0.26% per degree Celsius. Bauer claims the rear side has a performance equal to 80% of the front side. Overall, the bifacial modules reportedly produce 30% more electricity than conventional modules. The maximum system voltage is 1500 V.
The modules can be used at temperatures from -40 C to 85 C and withstand snow and wind loads of 5400 Pascal. They are certified according to IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 and achieves fire protection class A according to EC 61730-2.
