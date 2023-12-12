German heating specialist unveils photovoltaic boilers

German heating system supplier Nexol Photovolthermic AG has introduced the NEX R1 and NEX R2 water heaters, which are exclusively powered by residential PV systems.

The boilers, equipped with self-developed Nexol Energy Controllers, offer one or two heating elements with 1,500 W of output.

NEX R2 features two-zone heating, prioritizing solar energy, and can independently decide between direct and alternating current sources.

The Mainz-based company said two-zone heating systems initially heat the upper tank zone near the hot water connection to 65 C for faster hot water supply, prioritizing the PV system as the primary source.

The plug-and-play system can be integrated into existing storage units with E-sleeves, offering a unique trade-friendly solution, according to Nexol Photovoltaic AG.