Dutch government unveils solar deployment database

Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), a state-owned enterprise agency in the Netherlands, has published an open-access database of all rooftops and parking areas that could be used for solar panel installations across the country.

The survey, conducted by Dutch consultancy Generation.Energy, presents data for all municipalities and regions in which there is available space.

The tool features a data viewer highlighting obstacles on specific rooftops, including asbestos, diverse roof shapes, skylights, grid congestion risks, connection issues, and existing PV systems. "This survey shows that approximately 8% of potentially suitable roofs can already be used for solar panels," the RVO said in a statement, adding that it will regularly update the database in 2024.

The Netherlands could reach between 100 GW and 180 GW of total installed solar capacity by 2050, according to a new report by Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of national-regional electricity and gas network operators.

The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 16.5 GW at the end of June 2022, according to the most recent statistics from CBS, the nation’s statistics agency. It said the country installed 3,803 MW in 2021 and 3,882 MW in 2022.