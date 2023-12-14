DMEGC unveils new solar modules based on rectangular wafers

DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, has unveiled two new monocrystalline solar panel lines based on n-type rectangular wafers.

“The modules incorporate Super-Multiple Busbar (SMBB) technology alongside high-efficiency solar cells,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The rectangular wafers provide greater compatibility than traditional models and can easily adapt to various application scenarios.”

The first of the two new product lines, M10RT 54, is designed for applications in the distributed-generation market. It includes single-glass, double-glass, all-black and transparent versions and comes with a power output ranging from 430 W to 450 W.

It features a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.5%, an open-circuit voltage of up to 33.24 V and a short-circuit current of up to 13.54 A. The panels measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.6 kg.

“In the case of the 54 version, the M10RT cell, measuring 182.2 mm x 186.7 mm compared to the M10 cell’s 182 mm x 182 mm, boosts the maximum output power by 15 W and increases the conversion efficiency by 0.3 %,” said the spokesperson.

The second series, G12RT 66, is designed for applications in large-scale PV plants and includes single-glass and double-glass designs. Its power output ranges from 605 W to 620 W and its efficiency reaches 22.95%.

The open-circuit voltage is up to 41.10 V and the short-circuit current is up to 15.11 A. This panels measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 m x 30 mm and weigh 33.4 kg.

The operating ambient temperature for all of the new modules ranges from -40 C to 85 C and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The temperature coefficient is -0.29% per C. The panels have anodized aluminum silver or black frames and 3.2 mm antireflection glass. The junction boxes have an IP 68 rating.

For all products, DMEGC offers a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power output warranty.

“Our double glass modules of our Infinity TOPCon series have received, for the first time globally from TÜV Rheinland Shanghai, the certification of the extended-stress testing according to IEC TS 63209-1:2021,” the spokesperson said. “The products are now available for purchase worldwide.”