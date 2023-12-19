P-type PERC solar modules now selling in Europe for €0.10/W to €0.115/W

Prices of p-type PERC solar modules in Europe are currently approaching the €0.10/W threshold, according to Leen van Bellen, business development manager Europe for Search4Solar, a Netherlands-based purchasing platform for solar panels, inverters and battery solutions.
Van Bellen said the number of modules stockpiled in European warehouses is lower than commonly thought. He questioned the amount announced by Norwegian research firm Rystad Energy in July, when it said 80 GW of solar modules were still unsold.
“Assuming 400 W panels, 80 GW is the equivalent of 240,000 containers,” van Bellen said. “There are now 40 tier 1 manufacturers and no one we speak to has more than a few hundred to sometimes several thousand containers. Non-tier-1 manufacturers have up to several dozen. The medium-sized distributors have fifty to one hundred containers, and the large distributors have one hundred to two hundred and fifty. If we add up all the findings and inquiries, we arrive at 50,000 to 80,000 containers.”
Van Bellen said that Search4Solar doesn't have warehouses or stocks, but it works with the stocks of manufacturers, distributors, and installers.
Popular content
“This means we are kept well informed and therefore have an accurate insight into European stocks,” he said.
Search4Solar claims to have approximately 8,000 registered members throughout Europe.
“Search4Solar is in terms of business model comparable to Bol.com or Amazon,” said Van Bellen.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.