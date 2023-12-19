OCI, CubicPV announce $1 billion silicon supply deal

From pv magazine USA

Silicon solar wafer manufacturer CubicPV and South Korean silicon producer OCI announced an eight-year supply agreement in which Cubic becomes OCIM’s first U.S. customer for its low-carbon, US-compliant silicon.

The contract, which Cubic reports is valued at approximately $1 billion, establishes a commitment for an annual supply volume by OCI, providing Cubic with the polysilicon it needs in order to begin manufacturing at its US plant

One year ago CubicPV announced plans to establish 10 GW of conventional mono wafer capacity in the United States. Driven by incentives in the US Inflation Reduction Act, Cubic reports that the wafers produced by the new facility could fill a void in the domestic supply chain as well as create 1,500 new direct jobs.

The silicon supply from OCI reportedly satisfies US law, helping CubicPV to produce domestic silicon wafers to serve the US solar industry. Cubic reports that during the past six months it has produced “significant wafer volumes” using OCIM silicon, which meet or exceed customer specifications.

“This agreement with one of the world’s foremost leaders in polysilicon production is testament to our manufacturing capabilities and the progress against our US manufacturing plans,” said Frank van Mierlo, CEO of CubicPV. “OCI’s high-quality, US-compliant silicon is in extremely high demand, and we are fortunate to lock-in our supply with a trusted supplier.”

Under the terms of the agreement, OCI will begin to provide silicon in 2025 from its manufacturing facility, which OCI reports is powered by clean, hydroelectricity.

CubicPV was formed from the merger of Hunt Perovskite Technologies and 1366 Technologies, a company that was founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. 1366 Technologies was known for its direct wafer technology, which forms wafers directly, using molten silicon, instead of silicon ingots sawn into wafers. The advantage is less loss because it uses a kerfless wafer production that does not require silicon ingots to be sawn into wafers, a time-consuming process that wastes material as silicon dust. Instead, 1366’s technology forms wafers directly, using molten silicon.

CubicPV intends to produce M10 and G12 n-type wafers in its facility in the United States. The exact location has not yet been disclosed.