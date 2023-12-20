Longi announces 27.09% efficiency for heterojunction back contact solar cell

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 27.09% for an HBC solar cell. Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) has confirmed the result.
Longi said the result was enabled through a new laser graphical process that costs less than conventional high-cost photolithography processes.
“This substitution has effectively reduced the cost of the BC cell,” the company said in a statement, noting that the HBC architecture also minimizes the reliance on traditional indium-based transparent conductive oxide (ITO). “This breakthrough has propelled the commercialization of HBC solar cells, featuring independent intellectual property and cost-effectiveness.”
In early November, Longi announced a power conversion efficiency of 33.9% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.
It claimed the world’s highest efficiency for silicon cells in November 2022, with a 26.81% efficiency rating for an unspecified heterojunction solar cell.
