Ecostal acquires Project Zero

Belgian PV product distributor Ecostal said this week that it has acquired Project Zero for an undisclosed sum.
“The aim of this transaction is to constitute a solid group, leader in Belgium, able to face the many upcoming challenges and to bring maximum value to professionals in the photovoltaic energy sector, in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands,” the company said in a statement.
Ecostal is based in Soumagne, in the French-speaking region of Wallonia, Belgium. It recently launched operations in France.
“Welcoming Project Zero within our group is a real opportunity to serve all installers in Belgium more effectively,” said Ecostal CEO, Christophe Piron. “Our networks are complementary and the strong presence of Project Zero in Flanders will allow us to constitute a leading group in Belgium.”
