Mibet launches floating PV array system for offshore applications

Chinese PV mounting system supplier Mibet has released a new floating PV array system. The “G5” system is designed for offshore applications. It provides options for installation angles of 5 degrees, 10 degrees, 12 degrees, and 15 degrees.

“The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floats used in the system are suited for a variety of water bodies, they are pollution-free, and have a lifespan of over 25 years,” the company said. “They also are interoperable with all of the primary solar components on the market.”

In addition to the HDPE, the floating structure features aluminum alloy support legs. The floating PV array uses rails made of magnesium-aluminum-zinc and aluminum alloy to hold the solar panels. It also includes stainless steel fasteners.

“For improved overall stability, the connection between the floats now uses an embedded fixed structure and plastic anti-loose bolts/nuts,” Mibet said. “With a buoyancy of more than 150 kg/m2, the size of individual floats has been increased to improve overall buoyancy.”

The company said that the new system can withstand wind gusts of over 60 meters per second, snow loads of 1 kN/m2, temperatures between -40 C and +85 C, and a pH level of 4.

“Because it is a modular product, it may be expanded in a variety of ways, including with patterns like parallel double rows or symmetrical double rows,” the company said.