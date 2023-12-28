Red Solar claims 26.01% efficiency for TOPCon bifacial solar cell

Chinese PV manufacturer Red Solar claims to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.01% for an n-type bifacial solar cell based on TOPCon technology.
“This technological breakthrough is attributed to the successful practices of the company's R&D team in the development and validation of low reflectivity texture technology, front boron plus rear-oxidized high sheet resistance technology, LPCVD and Phosphorus diffusion matching process, ultra-narrow line width printing and metallization technology, rear-side special multi-busbar technology, and laser-induced firing technology,” the company said in a statement.
The 182 mm cell has a thickness of 130 μm and a front efficiency of 25%. The bifaciality factor is 80%.
The device's temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius and the relative conversion efficiency is more than 97% under low light conditions of 200 W/m2.
Popular content
“Calibration cells are traceable to Germany's Fraunhofer ISE,” said the manufacturer.
Red Solar said that one of its undisclosed clients achieved a 25.6% for a processed solar cell with this architecture.
“We have already mastered the core technology to achieve a better cell efficiency and are expected to achieve a higher average conversion efficiency in the first quarter of 2024,” said the company.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.