Prefabricated modular balcony for PV systems

From pv magazine Spain

Spain-based Tecnalia has designed what it claims is the first modular balcony for built-up homes.

It includes renewable energy systems, ventilation, and smart energy management for buildings. It is designed to create outdoor spaces for homes without existing balconies and will be the first prefabricated balcony system to meet regulatory requirements for installation in existing buildings.

The balcony combines renewable energy generation with thermal solutions, including solar, air-conditioning, and ventilation systems. Tecnalia has said that it can be installed quickly, in line with the Spanish Technical Building Code.

The project involves a consortium of Basque companies, including Talleres Gorlan, which will manufacture the balcony, and Construcciones Zabalandi, which will handle installations. Extesoft developed the energy management system.

Tecnalia has stated that the new balcony will be available at an affordable price. The project is part of the Hazitek program, an initiative under the Basque Business Development Agency (SPRI) of the Basque government.